Jeremy Allen White In A White Tank Top And Blue Calvin Klein Jeans Is The Reason Why 90s' Style Will Always Rule

If you were having dreams of Jeremy Allen White in a Calvin Klein commercial, here's how your dreams will come true. After fronting the cover of Calvin Kleim's Spring 2024 campaign in January, Jeremy played muse to the fashion brand once again. In a set of photos posted on Instagram, the reel-life chef was rooting for an easy-going 90s vibe. He made a classic white ribbed cotton vest look admirable when tucked into a pair of denim blue jeans to complete his minimalistic photoshoot. The bottom wear came with a vintage appeal featuring a straight-leg fit and engineered stretch. Jeremy's dishevelled blonde curls lent an added laidback yet classic touch.

Adhering to the solid-toned colour palette appears to be the whole mood of the Calvin Klein photoshoot. For another look, Jeremy Allen White resorted to wearing a white, long-sleeved classic cotton shirt. Rolled-up sleeves and a few buttons left open in the front had our hearts going gaga. Jeremy teamed up the crisp and formal fit with black, straight-leg gabardine trousers. Pleated details and a loose-fitted structure complemented his overall sense of style. The last snap from the carousel featured a black tie. Although Jeremy did not wear it, we can only imagine how good he would have looked in it.

Jeremy Allen White is not done making us go weak in our knees with his quiet luxury statements. The third avatar of The Bear actor was a subtle shift from the white hues. He slipped into a cosy black cashmere cardigan. Tailored from cashmere fabric for an ultra-soft feel, the cardigan was an ode to the winter season. Jeremy raised the temperatures by pairing the garment with dark red fleece joggers. His white boxers peeked from underneath, sealing the game of luxury and comfort.

Back in January, Jeremy Allen White broke the internet by almost baring it all for Calvin Klein. He ditched wearing any shirt and stripped down his grey denim jeans halfway down, only to reveal the brand-emblazoned boxers. A delicate chain wrapped around his neck was the only accessory.

Jeremy Allen White's photoshoots are indeed a visual feast.

