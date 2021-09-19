Emmys 2021: Ahead Of The Awards, A Look At The Key Nominees

Emma Corrin in The Crown. (Image courtesy: thecrownnetflix)

Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 73rd Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Netflix's latest season of British royals drama The Crown and Star Wars television series The Mandalorian on Disney+ topped the list with 24 nods each.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

The Boys (Prime Video)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

Pose (FX Networks)

This Is Us (NBC)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily In Paris (Netflix)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

"Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square" (Netflix)

"Oslo" (HBO)

"Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" (Lifetime)

"Sylvie's Love" (Prime Video)

"Uncle Frank" (Prime Video)

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr, Hamilton

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"

Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"

Evan Peters, "Mare Of Easttown"

Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Top five programs with most overall nominations:

The Crown - 24

The Mandalorian - 24

WandaVision - 23

The Handmaid's Tale - 21

Saturday Night Live"- 21

Ted Lasso - 20

