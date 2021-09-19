Emmys 2021: Ahead Of The Awards, A Look At The Key Nominees

Highlights
- The Crown and The Mandalorian topped the list with 24 nods each
- Netflix's Bridgerton bagged two nods
- Ted Lasso got nine nominations
Here is a list of the nominees in key categories for the 73rd Emmy Awards, which will be handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Netflix's latest season of British royals drama The Crown and Star Wars television series The Mandalorian on Disney+ topped the list with 24 nods each.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
The Boys (Prime Video)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney +)
Pose (FX Networks)
This Is Us (NBC)
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily In Paris (Netflix)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney+)
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
"Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square" (Netflix)
"Oslo" (HBO)
"Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" (Lifetime)
"Sylvie's Love" (Prime Video)
"Uncle Frank" (Prime Video)
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr, Hamilton
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown
SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"
Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"
Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"
Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"
Evan Peters, "Mare Of Easttown"
Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare Of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare Of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Top five programs with most overall nominations:
The Crown - 24
The Mandalorian - 24
WandaVision - 23
The Handmaid's Tale - 21
Saturday Night Live"- 21
Ted Lasso - 20
