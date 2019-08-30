Emilia Clarke's India Vacation Was About Yoga, Peace And 'Being Robbed Blind By Monkeys'

Emilia Clarke photographed in India. (Image courtesy: emilia_clarke)

Highlights "Namaskar India," wrote Emilia Clarke "Corny as hell but my god is it true," she added Emilia's post received over 5 lakh likes on Instagram

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke gave her fans a sneak peek into her Eat Pray Love moments from her vacation in India. The 32-year-old actress shared a series of pictures from her vacation on her Instagram profile on Friday morning. Emilia began her post with the greeting, "Namaskar India" and clarified that it is not an advertisement. In her post, Emilia also talked about how she was "robbed blind by monkeys." Emilia signed off her postcard-worthy post on a spiritual note and she wrote: "Figuring out that all you're ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true."

Emilia Clarke wrote in her post, "Namaskar India, This is not an ad, this are just two girls who buzzed off their faces on India. Peace, being robbed blind by monkeys, (we hardly put up a fight). The best two books I've read in years (The Over Story should be mandatory reading the world over), yoga, spice, mamma earth and figuring out that all you're ever looking for can be found within. Corny as hell but my god is it true. Breathe baby and let the madness melt away."

Take a look at Emilia Clarke's post here:

Emilia Clarke is best-known for playing the role of Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's popular television series Game Of Thrones, the final season of which premiered in May this year in India. The actress made her film debut in the 2012 film Spike Island. She has also featured in films like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Terminator Genisys, Voice from the Stone and Me Before You among others.

