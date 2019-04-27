Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Pranks New York, Goes Undercover As Jon Snow

Emilia Clarke dressed as Jon Snow pranks New York. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Emilia Clarke, who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen in popular television series Game Of Thrones, pranked New Yorkers as she waked around Times Square in the get-up of Jon Snow, played by actor Kit Harington onscreen, asking folks if they wanted to watch the final episode of the show with Emilia. An unsuspecting lady answered, "I'm a walking dead fan." Emilia replied: "Christ, I'll tell you how it ends you could put it on the Internet?" She also tries her luck with Jon Snow's signature northern accent as she sang: "New York, New York. King of the North! Jon Snow loves New York, oh yeah!"

Emilia Clarke also fooled around at a store which housed miniatures of Game Of Thrones characters. Eventually she walked out if the store which t-shirt which has "I love Dany" written on it.

Watch the video here:

Emilia Clarke was promoting new Omaze experience, which will let one lucky fan watch the HBO series' final episode with her.

The final season of Game Of Thrones is currently underway. In the show, Emilia's character is romantically involved with Jon Snow. She also learned in the last episode that Jon Snow is the true male heir to the Iron throne, which was her mission all her life. Currently, Daenerys and Jon Snow (whose real name is Aegon Targaryen) are in Winterfell, preparing for the Great War against the Night King and the army of the dead.

The final season of Game Of Thrones has six episodes, of which two have aired so far.

