Game Of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Pranks New York, Goes Undercover As Jon Snow

Highlights
Actress Emilia Clarke, who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen in popular television series Game Of Thrones, pranked New Yorkers as she waked around Times Square in the get-up of Jon Snow, played by actor Kit Harington onscreen, asking folks if they wanted to watch the final episode of the show with Emilia. An unsuspecting lady answered, "I'm a walking dead fan." Emilia replied: "Christ, I'll tell you how it ends you could put it on the Internet?" She also tries her luck with Jon Snow's signature northern accent as she sang: "New York, New York. King of the North! Jon Snow loves New York, oh yeah!"
Emilia Clarke also fooled around at a store which housed miniatures of Game Of Thrones characters. Eventually she walked out if the store which t-shirt which has "I love Dany" written on it.
Watch the video here:
Oh yeah, I am kit Harington without the (any) abs. Maybe I'll wear this outfit when I host your Game of Thrones finale party! Maybe I'll let you wear the beard!! That's right-you and three friends could come hang with me in London, take lots of fun photos, ask me all your burning GoT questions (yes I kept the dragons, no kit didn't keep his hair) and enjoy a private screening of the final episode. Just don't ask me who'll win the Iron Throne... you'll have to find that out for yourself. WHICH YOU WILL IN LONDON BABY!!! Support my new charity SameYou and ENTER to win through my bio link or at omaze.com/emilia #onlyatomaze #motherofdragonsfriendofomaze #awinnerhasnonameYET #winnerofadreamexperience #undercoverkhaleesi #nowjonsnowknowssomething
Emilia Clarke was promoting new Omaze experience, which will let one lucky fan watch the HBO series' final episode with her.
The final season of Game Of Thrones is currently underway. In the show, Emilia's character is romantically involved with Jon Snow. She also learned in the last episode that Jon Snow is the true male heir to the Iron throne, which was her mission all her life. Currently, Daenerys and Jon Snow (whose real name is Aegon Targaryen) are in Winterfell, preparing for the Great War against the Night King and the army of the dead.
The final season of Game Of Thrones has six episodes, of which two have aired so far.
