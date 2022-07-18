Emilia Clarke Opens Up About Aneurysm: 5 Points On Life-Threatening Disease

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine Centre, it is a ballooning arising from an abnormal focal dilation of an artery in the brain that results from a weakening of the inner muscular layer in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain.

The disease is also called brain aneurysm or intracranial aneurysm. The "blister-like" dilation can become thin and rupture without warning.

It is life-threatening because if brain aneurysm expands and the blood vessel wall becomes too thin, it will rupture and bleed into the space around the brain, as per Johns Hopkins Medicine Centre. This event is called a subarachnoid hemorrhage and may cause a hemorrhagic stroke.

Most brain aneurysms have no symptoms and are small in size (less than 10 millimetres). However, some occasional symptoms include headaches (rare, if unruptured), eye pain, vision changes and diminished eye movement.