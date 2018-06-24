Fan Hid In Bushes To Capture Kit Harington-Rose Leslie Wedding. For Real

not even being funny or anything but this is the cutest thing i've ever seen— megan (@trashymegan) June 23, 2018
love watching kit harrington n rose leslies wedding from a bush pic.twitter.com/3A4fiNaEZy
Naturally, fans of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie couldn't keep calm seeing the candid photos. Though some didn't approve of the fan's method of taking photos, calling it "creepy".
i'd like to thank the person who dedicated themselves to sitting in a bush to take this video. your service is greatly appreciated https://t.co/BMuCmqV9Zl— Gabbi Miller (@Yo_GabbaGabbaaa) June 23, 2018
If I were in the same town as this wedding, I'd also watch from the bushes. https://t.co/t8tGfn7pjP— Zuri Davis (@RiEleDavis) June 24, 2018
aww cute BUT hold up, was this video shot from......up a tree? damn papzz https://t.co/3AnwKQShP7— Shereen (@shereensani) June 24, 2018
They filmed this from inside a tree? https://t.co/cGj4ksaKXA— just @ me next time (@mykalmoree) June 23, 2018
Being a photographer this gives me legit anxiety https://t.co/rCo4sOAmaE— Kate (@AmorAmorPhoto) June 23, 2018
Am i the only one that thinks this is creepy or https://t.co/huhQKT3PCG— k (@tonygherkins) June 24, 2018
Game of Thrones fans were also delighted to see several of the show's actors at the wedding. Showmates Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Richard Madden, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were among the GoT crew spotted at the wedding.
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, Jon Snow and Ygritte on the show, got engaged in September last year and announced their engagement in an adorable newspaper announcement in The Times newspaper.
