Fan Hid In Bushes To Capture Kit Harington-Rose Leslie Wedding. For Real

Offbeat | | Updated: June 24, 2018 18:44 IST
Game of Thrones actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got married in Scotland on Saturday

As co-stars on HBO's hit TV series Game of Thrones, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie fell in love on and off screen. While their on-screen romance met a tragic end, their on-screen love life ended how the TV show plot should have also ended - with a happily ever after. Kit Harington and Rose Leslie aka Jon-Ygritte got married at Rayne church in Scotland's Aberdeenshire on Saturday surrounded by family and close friends. As the newlyweds stepped out of the church to head to their reception, a dedicated fan hid in the bushes and gave Twitter a peek into the couple's wedding. And Twitter can't even...

Twitter user Megan claimed she hid behind a bush to take photos and videos of the couple. One such video posted by the user captured the newlyweds right after their nuptials and it was retweeted 5,700 times at the time of writing this.
 
Naturally, fans of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie couldn't keep calm seeing the candid photos. Though some didn't approve of the fan's method of taking photos, calling it "creepy".
 
Game of Thrones fans were also delighted to see several of the show's actors at the wedding. Showmates Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Richard Madden, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were among the GoT crew spotted at the wedding.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, Jon Snow and Ygritte on the show, got engaged in September last year and announced their engagement in an adorable newspaper announcement in The Times newspaper.

