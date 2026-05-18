Elsie Hewitt Hints She Is Raising Daughter Alone After Split From Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and British model Elsie Hewitt have ended their relationship, five months after welcoming their daughter, Scottie Rose. The two reportedly decided to call it quits due to struggles in their relationship and the comedian-actor's busy work schedule.

Their breakup became a major topic of discussion after Hewitt, as reported by People, shared a TikTok video in which she spoke about the challenges of caring for her baby all on her own. Responding to comments about her appearance in paparazzi photos, the 30-year-old model said she was focused on raising her daughter.

“That's not what I'm thinking about right now, because I have a baby to take care of, and I also have to work and make money, and I'm doing it on my own, which is hard,” she said in the clip posted on May 16.

Hewitt also reacted to certain comments on her video that criticised Davidson for leaving during her postpartum period. “Sorry but not staying with your partner when they are pp is insanely loser behaviour. This is THE most vulnerable time in a woman's life,” said the individual. She liked the comment and also commented, “Amen sis”, which she later deleted.

Another person wrote, "I hope you don't mean you're doing the financial part alone... that would be insane given the circumstances. You seem like a lovely person and a wonderful mother! We're all rooting for you." In a now-deleted reply, she said, “I am.”

On the same day, the model also posted on her Instagram stories, saying she was looking for assistance to raise her daughter: “I'm currently trying to find an assistant/ mother's helper / nanny type / basically [a] right hand person.” She mentioned it will be a paid opportunity.

However, a source close to Davidson denied Hewitt's claims and told People, “Pete has made himself extremely available and has provided full financial support. Pete is actually covering all Scottie costs and more. He is hoping Elsie has good health and success for the sake of their daughter.”

The two, who were first linked romantically in March 2025, welcomed their daughter in December 2025.