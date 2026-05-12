At Webby Awards, Pete Davidson Says He’s “Still Dead Inside” Amid Split Rumours With Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson grabbed attention at the 30th Annual Webby Awards after making a surprising and emotional remark while accepting a major honour. The comedian and former Saturday Night Live star received the Special Achievement Award for his influence in comedy during the event held in New York City.

While taking the stage to accept the award from his friend Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), the 32-year-old shocked many in the audience with a dark comment about how he still felt inside despite his success.

His statement came after reports that his relationship with model Elsie Hewitt may be coming to an end. Sources close to the couple suggested that the two were facing problems and could be heading towards a breakup.

After MGK invited Pete Davidson on stage, the comedian walked up wearing a leather jacket and blue jeans. As he accepted the award in front of other artists, he immediately made an uncomfortable joke, “Thanks, I'm still dead inside.”

Earlier this month, a source told People magazine that the couple had been facing some problems in their relationship but were still trying to work through them together. The insider said, “There are issues, but they're trying to figure things out together. They're adjusting to parenthood and working through the process.”

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt were mainly focused on caring for their newborn daughter and making her their biggest priority, the source added.

Another source told the Daily Mail, “Not one of Pete's friends is surprised that there are relationship issues with him and Elsie. This is what he ends up doing always. She was also warned well ahead of time in their relationship to be careful with him, because Pete loves to self-sabotage a good thing.”

They explained that Pete Davidson often dealt with his personal insecurities by turning them into jokes and comedy. According to the insider, this was one reason many were attracted to him. They felt they could help or support him emotionally.

The source also claimed that Pete tends to move very quickly in relationships, creating strong emotions and excitement very early. Over time, this intense pace can become difficult for both people in the relationship to handle or maintain.