Pete Davidson And Elsie Hewitt Call It Quits 5 Months After Welcoming Baby Girl

Comedian Pete Davidson and model Elsie Hewitt have reportedly ended their relationship, five months after they welcomed their daughter, Scottie Rose. Tensions began to grow after the birth of their baby girl in December 2025, with Davidson's busy work schedule reportedly causing distance between the couple. Sources close to the couple claimed Hewitt had been seeking more support at home while adjusting to life as a new mother, The Sun reported.

“Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born. It was very hard for him because, obviously, he had to work to make money,” an insider told the outlet.

Another source said the split happened recently, and that both Davidson and Hewitt were now prioritising co-parenting their daughter. “They are just focusing 100% on Scottie,” the insider said, noting that working out the best co-parenting solution remained their top priority.

Reports also suggest the breakup became more apparent last month when Davidson began selling off several properties.

“Pete is selling his properties, including his upstate home and his Staten Island apartment, to open up funds as they move forward and figure out their next steps,” the insider explained, referring to Pete's potential child support arrangements.

Davidson is reportedly selling his Staten Island condo at a loss of approximately $350,000, though the sale remains in the contract stage. Representatives for the pair declined to comment on the reports.

Last summer, The Sun, quoting sources, reported the difficulties the couple experienced in their new relationship. Elsie navigated the early stages of her pregnancy at the same time. According to a source, their arguments were getting nasty.

“It's getting out of control. They've even started secretly recording each other,” the source said.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt's relationship

The Saturday Night Live alum and Elsie Hewitt first went public with their romance during a PDA-filled getaway in Palm Beach. Hewitt later revealed her pregnancy in a July 2025 Instagram post featuring ultrasound footage and affectionate moments with Davidson.

“Welp now everyone knows we had sex,” she jokingly captioned the post.

Following a bunny-themed baby shower attended by family and friends, the pair welcomed daughter Scottie Rose on December 12, 2025.