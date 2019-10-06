Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor And Others Dazzle On Red Carpet

Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor on the Elle Beauty Awards Red Carpet.

Highlights Elle Beauty Awards was held on Saturday night Ranveer Singh's look reminded us of Charlie Chaplin Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a black ruffled dress

Bollywood stars put their most fashionable foot forward at the Elle Beauty Awards, which was held in Mumbai on Saturday night. From Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood actresses dazzled in thigh-high slits gowns at the event. Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Sobhita Dhulipala, Radhika Madan, Shriya Pilgaonkar among others also made the night a memorable one. Kareena Kapoor made a splash on the red carpet in a two-shade gown by Sachin & Babi while Anushka picked a white lace gown from the studios of AADNEVIK. Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, slayed the red carpet in a Maria Lucia Hohan's high-thigh slit metallic gown.

Ananya Panday, who is currently prepping for Pati, Patni Aur Wo, looked stunning in black ruffled dress by Prabal Gurung. Ranveer Singh turned heads at the event in his extremely stylish black suit-pant, which he paired with a printed shirt and a big black hat. It would be wrong to say that Ranveer's look reminded us of Charlie Chaplin.

Radhika Madan dialed it up in a sexy corset black gown while Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala chose a short black and white dress, which she paired with pink lace stockings. Lipstick Under My Burkha actress Aahana Kumra arrived at the event in an elaborate grey gown.

Shriya Pilgaonkar stood out in a shiny thigh-high slit dress from the studios of Pankaj and Nidhi. Gauhar Khan walked the red carpet in a peach-coloured gown.

Which look from the Elle Beauty Awards was your favourite? Tell us in the comments section.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.