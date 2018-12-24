Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga First Poster: Sonam And Anil Kapoor's Father-Daughter Bond Translates Onscreen

The first poster Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (courtesy AnilKapoor)

Highlights Sonam released the first poster of the film on Anil Kapoor's birthday "This film is a tribute to the father-daughter bond," she wrote Sonam and Anil Kapoor co-star for the first time in the film

The brand new first poster of Sonam and Anil Kapoor's upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was shared on the 62-year-old actor's birthday. Sonam Kapoor, who also wished her daddy dearest in a separate post, added a special message for her actor father to the poster. "What a day to release the first poster of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Happy birthday, daddy. The film is a tribute to the father-daughter bond," she wrote. Sonam and Anil Kapor co-star for the first time Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which Anil Kapoor plays Sonam's onscreen father. The trailer of the film releases on December 27.

Check out the first poster of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, featuring the father-daughter duo:

The teaser of the film released earlier in June, which featured snippets of Anil Kapoor's cult classic the 1942: A Love Story. The tile of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is also borrowed from the most popular song of 1942: A Love Story's playlist. The teaser of the new film is also set to a beautiful rendition of the song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Earlier in October, Sonam had said that there could have been no better project than this to mark her first collaboration with Anil Kapoor: "When you watch Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, you will realise that it was the best film for dad and me to come together for the first time," Sonam said in a statement.

Sonam Kapoor, who is busy with her work commitments in Delhi, sent out a heart-wrenching note to Anil Kapoor on his birthday along with a BTS shot from Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga sets.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is all set to hit screens on February 1.