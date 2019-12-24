'Happy 21st,' Sonam Kapoor Writes In Her Birthday Wish For 'Forever Young' Dad Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared this throwback picture. (Image courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights Anil Kapoor turned 63-years-old on Tuesday

Sonam shared a throwback picture on Instagram

"I love you so much for everything you do for us," wrote Sonam Kapoor

Anil Kapoor turned 63-years-old on Tuesday but for Sonam Kapoor, her father will be "forever young." Sonam made her father Anil Kapoor's birthday extra special by posting a throwback picture from her childhood days. In the picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen cutting his birthday cake as little Sonam and Rhea happily look at the cake. In her post, Sonam addressed Anil Kapoor as the "most inspiring, understanding" and the most "youthful person in the family." Sonam Kapoor wrote: "To the most inspiring, understanding, the most youthful person in the family. Thank you Dad, for being my constant support system and my pillar of strength. I love you so much for everything that you do for us and all that you are. Happy 21st." She added the hashtag #ForeverYoung to her post.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post here:

The Neerja actress also shared Anil Kapoor's first look from his forthcoming film Malang and wrote: "Forever young at 21! Happy birthday, Daddy! Your Malang look is spectacular!" In the picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen dressed in a cop's uniform and he can be seen sporting a pair of red shades. Check out Anil Kapoor's Malang look here:

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor shared a picture of the birthday boy on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "My day is not complete if I don't tell you how much I love you. Happy birthday, husband. Grateful to be sharing this life with you."

On the work front, Anil Kapoor featured in films like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Total Dhamaal and Pagalpanti, this year. The actor will next be seen in Malang and Karan Johar's Takht.