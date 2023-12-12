To 'Ever-Confident' Rajinikanth, A Sweet Birthday Wish From Bulandi Co-Star Anil Kapoor

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who is at present, basking in all the success coming his way after the release of his film Animal, took some time off his schedule to wish superstar Rajinikanth on his 73rd birthday. Anil Kapoor shared a video on his Instagram stories consisting of screenshots from his movie Bulandi with Rajinikanth. For the caption he wrote, "Wishing the ever-confident Rajinikanth a birthday as extraordinary as the inspiration he is to many in the industry." For the unversed, Anil Kapoor and Rajinikanth starred together in Bulandi, where they played the role of brothers.

Take a look at the post below:

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrated his 73rd birthday on Tuesday. On X (previously known as Twitter), a picture of the superstar celebrating his birthday with family trended big on social media. It featured him cutting the cake with his wife Latha, daughters Aishwaryaa and Soundarya Rajinikanth and other members of his family by his side. Take a look at the post below:

See the photo from Rajinikanth's birthday celebrations:

Now, let's have a look at some of the birthday wishes for Rajinikanth. Kamal Haasan wrote on his X (Translated), "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar Rajinikanth. I sincerely wish you to live a happy life reaping success today and forever. " Take a look:

Mohanlal shared an image with the birthday boy from their recent film Jailer and wrote on X, "Wishing my dear Rajinikanth sir a blessed birthday! As a true embodiment of kindness and humility that inspires millions, here's to many more healthy and happy years ahead." Take a look at the post here:

Wishing my dear Rajinikanth sir a blessed birthday! As a true embodiment of kindness and humility that inspires millions, here's to many more healthy and happy years ahead.@rajinikanthpic.twitter.com/0vHVVIsADU — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 12, 2023

The actor will next be seen in Lal Salaam, which is being directed by his filmmaker daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The superstar was last seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer.