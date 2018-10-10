Sonam Says 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Was The Best Film For Her And Anil Kapoor To Come Together'

Sonam Kapoor with father Anil Kapoor (Courtesy sonamfansclub)

Highlights Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar Sonam will share screen space with uncle Sanjay Kapoor in The Zoya Factor Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga also features Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is all set to share the screen space with dad Anil Kapoor for the first time, said that Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was the "best film" for them to come together. "When you watch Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, you will realise that it was the best film for dad and me to come together for the first time," Sonam Kapoor said in a statement. Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga went on floors in February this year. Sonam shared a photo on Instagram from the sets of the film and wrote: "Even work feels like home with dad and this amazing team! Here's a glimpse from the sets of Shelly Chopra Dhar's directorial debut - Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga." The film also stars Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. The makers have strictly kept details about the characters under wraps.

The title of the film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, is based on the hit song of the 90s film 1942: A Love Story, featuring Sonam's father Anil Kapoor and actress Manisha Koirala. Vidhu Vinod Chopra produces the film.

Sonam Kapoor is currently working on The Zoya Factor, which also features her uncle Sanjay Kapoor. Sonam will be sharing screens space with Sanjay Kapoor for the first time. Sanjay Kapoor, who is playing Sonam's onscreen father in the film, said in a statement: "The atmosphere on the sets of The Zoya Factor is chilled out. So, Sonam feels a lot more relaxed. Plus, the character is similar to her real persona. This is the first time I'm shooting with a family member; I just had a cameo in Mubarakan (2017) where I played Arjun Kapoor's father. Sonam and I have never had the chance to spend quality time like this. As we are working together, we meet every day, discuss a lot of things and are getting to know each other."

The Zoya Factor went on floors in August. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel of the same name. The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, who has earlier directed films like The Shaukeens and Tere Bin Laden. Of how Sonam prepared for her role in the film, Sonam told news agency IANS: "I have read the book several times and have taken quite a bit of references for my character in the film."

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani-directed Sanju, which also featured Ranbir Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal.