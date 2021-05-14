Eid Ul Fitr: Sara Ali Khan Hugs Brother Ibrahim In Kashmir Throwback Pic

Sara Ali Khan shared this picture.(Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Actress Sara Ali Khan marked the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Fitr, on Friday, by sharing a throwback picture of herself and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram. The picture is from the actress' recent trip to Kashmir's Gulmarg. In the picture, Sara Ali Khan can be seen hugging Ibrahim as they pose for the picture. In the picture, the siblings can be seen packed head to toe in warm clothes to beat the Kashmir weather. Extending Eid Ul Fitr wishes to her fans, the actress wrote: "Eid Mubarak. Hoping and praying for happiness, positivity and safety for everyone." Talking about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the actress also wrote: "Inshallah better times ahead for us all."

The post received several comments including a comment from Sara's aunt Saba Ali Khan. "Eid Mubarak Sara n Ibrahim," Saba wrote in her comment and added a heart emoji to it. Many fans also commented on the post wishing the actress on the festival of Eid.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's post here:

Last month, the 25-year-old actress had gone for a vacation to Kashmir's Gulmarg. Sara's travel partners for the trip were Ibrahim and her mother, actress Amrita Singh. Sara was also joined by some of her friends at the trip. The actress was quite constant in filling up the pages of her Kashmir diaries as she had shared several pictures on social media.

Sara Ali Khan had also marked Mother's Day with a picture of herself and her mother, clicked during their stay in Kashmir. The picture features the two sitting on snow bike as they hug each other. "My love for her will never compare. To any love or any care. And therefore, today this hug I share," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look at the picture here:

Here are some more pictures of Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir vacation:

In terms of work, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal in 2020. She will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.