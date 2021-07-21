Eid Mubarak From Hina Khan. See Pics From Her Festivities

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

TV star Hina Khan shared a glimpse of her Eid festivities by posting a set of pictures on her Instagram profile on Wednesday morning. On the festive occasion, the actress shared a stunning set of pictures and she gave us a sneak peak of her Eid festivities at home and she wrote in her Instagram post: "Eid Mubaraq." TV actress Rashami Desai wished the actress and wrote in the comments section: "Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones Hina." For the special day, Hina Khan picked an embroidered red outfit and she looked pretty as ever. She accessorised with statement earrings and a nose ring. Hina opted for subtle make-up. She finished her look with matching lip colour and kohl-rimmed eyes. The actress' Instagram post was flooded with Eid greetings from fans and well-wishers.

On Tuesday evening, the actress remembered her late father, who she lost earlier this year. Posting a few throwbacks, she wrote: "The first one to clap for me (wholeheartedly). Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad... Three months today. 20th April 202. Daddy's strong girl. This is what you always called me. Not that strong to bear your loss Dad."

Hina Khan became a star after featuring as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. Hina Khan was seen as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.