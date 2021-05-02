Covid-Positive Hina Khan Calls Herself A 'Helpless Daughter' After Father's Death. See What She Wrote

Hina Khan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @realhinakhan)

Highlights Hina Khan posted a heart-wrenching note on Instagram

Covid-positive Hina is feeling "helpless" after her father's demise

The actress shared that she is unable to "comfort" her mother

TV actress Hina Khan, who recently lost her father Aslam Khan, is feeling "helpless" for not being able to "comfort" her mother in these tough times. Hina had also tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago and she is currently self-quarantining at home. Covid-positive Hina posted a few pictures of herself on Instagram and also wrote a heart-wrenching note on the platform. In the pictures, she can be seen looking out from her window. In her caption, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress called herself a "helpless daughter" and wrote that she "can't even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most".

"Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around...But there is a saying, tough times don't last, tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my daddy's strong girl...Send in your prayers please. Let there be light...Dua," an excerpt from Hina's post read.

See her post here:

TV celebrities such as Gauahar Khan, Priyaank Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Kushal Tandon and Rashami Desai reacted to her post. "God bless," wrote Gauahar. Priyaank commented, "You are the strongest. love you." Arjun Bijlani dropped a broken heart emoji in the comment section. Amruta wrote, "Hina may allah give you strength baby...sending you love light and dua." Kushal dropped a red heart emoji. Rashami commented, "Always in prayers...stay strong and speedy recovery to your family."

Hina Khan had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 26. The actress shared the news with her Instafam back then. In her statement, she wrote, "In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions."

"Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care," she added in her statement.

See her post here:

On April 25, Hina Khan had announced that she is taking a break from social media. Hina's social media handles are currently handled by her team. In her Instagram story, the actress wrote, "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on April 20. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love."

Hina Khan, who shared a close bond with her father, also changed her Instagram bio after his death. "Daddy's Strong Girl," the bio read.

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram bio

Hina was staying in Srinagar when she heard the news of her father's demise. Hina's father reportedly died of cardiac arrest on April 20. The actress flew back to Mumbai the same day and was photographed at the airport along with her family members.

In terms of work, Hina Khan was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. Hina has worked in TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 5, Bigg Boss 11, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Khatra Khatra Khatra to name a few.