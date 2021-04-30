Hina Khan Changes Her Instagram Bio To 'Daddy's Strong Girl' After Death Of Her Father

A throwback of Hina Khan with her dad. (courtesy realhinakhan)

Highlights Hina Khan recently lost her father

Hina Khan is currently COVID-positive

She has taken a social media break of sorts

TV star Hina Khan, who recently lost her father to cardiac arrest, has changed her Instagram bio. It now reads "Daddy's Strong Girl." Earlier this week, the actress revealed that she will take a break of sorts from social media and that her accounts will be handled by her team. Her statement read, "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on April 20. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love."

This is what Hina Khan's Instagram bio reads:

Screenshot of Hina Khan's Instagram bio.

Hina recently contracted the virus and she shared the health update on her social media account. "In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care," read her statement.

Hina Khan became a star after featuring as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. Hina Khan was seen as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.