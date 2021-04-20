Hina Khan's Father Dies, Kanchi Singh, Eijaz Khan And Other TV Stars Pay Tribute

A file photograph of Hina Khan with her father. (courtesy realhinakhan)

TV star Hina Khan's father died in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The actress, who was in her hometown Srinagar, returned to Mumbai in time and was photographed at the airport along with her family members. Hina Khan's father reportedly died of cardiac arrest. Hina's close friends from the industry Kanchi Singh, Eijaz Khan, Hiten Tejwani paid tribute to her father on social media. Kanchi Singh, Hina's co-star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, announced the news of Hina Khan's father's death on social media. She posted a throwback of the father-daughter duo on her Instagram story and she wrote: "Unbelievable! RIP uncle. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family."

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan, who featured as a contestant on the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14, where Hina Khan appeared as one of the 'seniors,' paid tribute to the actress' father. "Sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye," he tweeted.

Nikki Tamboli, who also worked with Hina Khan during Bigg Boss 14, tweeted, "I was so sorry to hear about your father's passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he'll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever. My deepest condolence to you and your family."

Actor Hiten Tejwani also paid his condolences on Twitter.

Hina Khan became a star after featuring as Akshara in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress was also a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which she played the antagonist Komolika. However, she quit the show after a few months. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 5, in which she starred as the titular shape shifting serpent. The actress stepped into films with Lines, the poster of which was unveiled at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May, 2019. Hina Khan was seen as one of the "seniors" in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.