Hina Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19: 'Have Home Quarantined Myself'

Actress Hina Khan, who is currently on a break from social media, has tested positive for COVID-19, her team shared her statement on her Instagram profile on Monday evening. The actress has "home quarantined herself and has been taking all necessary precautions," read her statement. Hina's father died of cardiac arrest last week and the actress announced her break from social media on her Instagram story on Sunday, stating that she's in mourning. The statement by Hina Khan on Monday read: "In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions."

"Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care," read the full statement.

On Sunday, Hina Khan shared a note on her Instagram story to inform her colleagues and fans that she's taking a break from social media and her accounts on Twitter and Instagram will be handled by her team.

"My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on April 20. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times," she wrote in her note and added: "While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love."

Hina Khan is known in TV series like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. She recently featured in Bigg Boss 14 and web-series Damaged 2.