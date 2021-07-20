'Miss The Sparkle In Your Eyes': Hina Khan's Emotional Note For Dad 3 Months After His Death

Hina Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realhinakhan )

Three months after the death of her father Aslam Khan, Hina Khan remembered him in another emotional post on Instagram. Hina Khan's dad died due to cardiac arrest on April 20. Sharing a few memories with her father, Hina wrote about how he was her biggest cheerleader and was always the "first one to clap for her." In the pictures, Hina Khan can be seen celebrating memorable moments of her life with her parents. "Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi, he said, #Always. The first one to clap for me (wholeheartedly). Miss the sparkle in your eyes, Dad. Three months today, April 20, 2021," wrote Hina Khan and added: "DADDYS STRONG GURL. This is what you always called me...Not that strong to bear your loss, Dad." It's ok to cry, Hina Khan.

After her father's death, Hina Khan took a break from social media. "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on April 20. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times," she wrote in a note on her Instagram story and added: "While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love."

On Father's Day last month, the actress shared a heart-wrenching post for her dad. She wrote: "Indeed a Father's Day (Truly)...June 20th, It's been two months today Dad...We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn't let you see these pictures when they were clicked cause I wanted to post them on a special day...Never did I think that I will be posting them today. You had to see these pictures dad... That is what we decided...whyyyy? Miss you. Happy Father's Day, Daddy. I love you."

Hina Khan is known in TV series like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin 5. She recently featured in Bigg Boss 14 and web-series Damaged 2.