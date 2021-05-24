'I Am No Therapist, But Will Look After You,' Writes Hina Khan For Her Mother In An Emotional Note

Hina Khan posted this picture. (Image courtesy: @realhinakhan)

TV actress Hina Khan, who lost her father Aslam Khan last month, has been going through hard times. Lately, Hina has been posting memories of her father on her Instagram handle. Hina's latest Instagram post is dedicated to her mother in which the actress has "promised" to take care of her. On Monday, the actress shared a few pictures of herself and her mother on the platform. In the pictures, Hina can be seen talking to her in their balcony. The actress is consoling her mother as she listens to her.

Hina also wrote an emotional note for her mother. She wrote, "MAA. Teri Khushi Meri Khwahish...Teri Hifazat Mera Haq.... I am no therapist maa.. But I promise, I will look after you, wipe your tears and I will LISTEN...ALWAYS..." Hina added hashtags such as #WeAreStrong #WeWillGetThruThis #Together #DadIsWatchingOurBack #DaddysStrongGirl #WearingDad."

In the first week of May, Hina Khan had previously dedicated another post for her mother while the actress was self-quarantining at home. Hina had tested positive for coronavirus in April. In her post, Hina expressed that she is feeling "helpless" for not being able to comfort her mother after her father's death. "Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around...But there is a saying, tough times don't last, tough people do...And I am, was and will always be my daddy's strong girl...Send in your prayers please. Let there be light...Dua," an excerpt from Hina's post read.

Hina Khan had tested negative for COVID-19 on May 12.

A few days ago, Hina Khan remembered her father on her Instagram handle. She posted a throwback video of herself with her family on the platform which also featured her father and mother. She wrote, "It's been exactly one month today dad...We miss you."< /p>

Hina Khan's father reportedly died of cardiac arrest on April 20. Hina was staying in Srinagar when she heard the news of her father's death. The actress flew back to Mumbai the same day.

In terms of work, Hina Khan has appeared in TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Naagin 5, Bigg Boss 11, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Khatra Khatra Khatra.