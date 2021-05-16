B Praak And Jaani Collaborate For New Song Patthar Wargi Featuring Hina Khan

Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh in Patthar Wargi poster.

Highlights The song 'Patthar Wargi' is presented by T-series

It features Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh

"It is a very emotional song," Jaani said

After giving the audience several powerful heartbreak songs, composer B Praak and lyricist Jaani come together with singer Ranvir for their next heartbreak song Patthar Wargi presented by T-Series. Featuring Hina Khan and Tanmay Ssingh, the single is directed by Kamal Chandra that takes the audiences through a gripping story, filled with both action and love in equal measure. Talking about the song Jaani quotes, "Patthar Wargi is a very emotional song that will resonate with some heartbreak moments in your life. Most of us have experienced the pain in love."

B Praak adds, "The song leaves you feeling the protagonist's pain. It's an intense sad song that will touch your heart."

Tanmay Ssingh says, "The song comes from a great musical team of National Award winner B Praak and lyricist Jaani. My talented friend Ranvir has sung it. Story-based songs are rarely made but we shot this song during the global pandemic. You will also see the signature style of B Praak."

Actress Hina Khan adds, "Patthar Wargi is a beautiful song that captures the depth of love. The video too will touch your heart. I've worked with director Kamal Chandra in Raanjhanaa, so I immediately felt comfortable on the sets. I'm so happy that the song releases on Eid."

Patthar Wargi is produced by Anurag Chauhan and Vinay Gupta. With music by B Praak and lyrics by Jaani, the love song starring Tanmay Ssingh and Hina Khan is out now!