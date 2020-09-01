Ed Sheeran And Wife Cherry Seaborn Welcome Baby Girl, They Name Her Lyra Antarctica

Cherry Seaborn with Ed Sheeran. (courtesy: teddys_sheeriosx)

Highlights The couple welcomed their first child together, last week

"Both mum and baby are doing amazing," wrote Ed Sheeran

The couple had a hush-hush wedding in 2018

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are on "cloud nine" and why shouldn't they be? They welcomed their first child together - a baby girl last week. They named her Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The singer, on Tuesday, shared the big news on social media. Sharing a photo of the baby's cot with a tiny pair of socks, Ed Sheeran wrote in his post: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her." The 29-year-old singer added, "Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I'll see you when it's time to come back."

Take a look at Ed Sheeran's post here:

Ed Sheeran and his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn had a hush-hush wedding in 2018. However, he announced the news only last year during his appearance on the YouTube show Charlamagne Tha God. He said during the interview, "Watch how the lyrics in Remember The Name might get twisted. My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick. "It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out. I thought someone's going to hear that and be like, 'Oh, they're married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out."

Ed Sheeran, who was dating Cherry for a few years, announced his engagement on Instagram in January 2018 in a post. He posted a picture with Cherry and he captioned it: "Got myself a fiancée just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well."