Ed Sheeran Announces Engagement With Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran shared the news on social media

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 20, 2018 21:21 IST
Ed Sheeran with Cherry Seaborn. (Image courtesy: Ed Sheeran )

New Delhi: 

  1. Ed Sheeran announces engagement
  2. Ed Sheeran posted an adorable photo with girlfriend
  3. Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have been dating for a while
Singer Ed Sheeran's taken, ladies. The 26-year-old singer announced his engraftment to Cherry Seaborn on Instagram on Saturday. "Quote," he wrote on Instagram. The Shape Of You singer's post had over 16 lakh likes in an hour. From his caption it seems that the singer got engaged before the New Year (last year). "Got myself a fiance; just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx," Ed Sheeran wrote. Take a look at Ed Sheeran's love-filled post here:
 


According to a BBC report, Ed Sheeran and Cherry met in school but got together in 2015. Cherry, who is a Cherry is a hockey star, toured with Ed sheeran al of 2016.

Cherry helped England U21's win the bronze medal at the 2012 European Championships, reports BBC.

Ed Sheeran took a brief break from music after his 2014 music album 'X' and that he said was "the first time I've ever actually had the time to fall in love properly," he told Zane Lowe on Beat 1, reports BBC.

Ed Sheeran's last album was Divide, which he also promoted in India during his MONTH coming concert.

Congratulations, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn.

