Durga Puja 2024: Tanishaa Mukerji's <i>Dhunuchi</i> Dance Will Brighten Your Festive Mood

Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukerji's family Durga Puja at North Bombay Sarbojanin Puja Samiti is making all the right noise. Like every year, the Mukerjis are living the best moments during the festival. A video from the celebrations is viral in which Tanishaa Mukerji can be seen performing a dhunuchi dance to the beats of dhak. With grace and elegance, Tanishaa seemed to master the steps and she didn't miss a beat. Tanishaa wore a white saree and completed her look with matching jewellery.

On the occasion of Saptami, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan had a mini Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion at the pandal. Kajol looked stunning in a pink floral saree, while Jaya Bachchan wore a yellow drape. The duo greeted each other with a warm hug and Jaya even planted a kiss on Kajol's cheek. A number of other celebrities visit the pandal each year. Among the regulars are Sumona Chakravarti, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth, Sharvari. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Last year, Tanishaa made a comment on the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 which gained momentum. She said on the show that she's not a "star" while her sister Kajol and brother-in-law Ajay Devgn have attained stardom. Asked about Kajol's reaction to her comment by The Indian Express, Tanishaa said, "We share a very strong relationship, there is a sense of... See, Kajol understands the intention behind everything I say, and I am sure she is proud of me for being honest and real. That's what we have been taught by our mother to be who we are, always."

Tanishaa Mukerji made her debut in films with Sssshhh... She acted in films like Neal 'n' Nikki, Tango Charlie, Tum Milo Toh Sahi, Code Name Abdul. Tanishaa also participated in Bigg Boss 7 and stood first runner up. She also took part in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.