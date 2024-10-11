Durga Puja 2024: Sushmita Sen Visits <i>Pandal</i> With Rohman Shawl And Daughter Alisah By Her Side

Durga Puja fervour gripped Bollywood celebrities and how. Sushmita Sen visited a puja pandal in Mumbai with Rohman Shawl and younger daughter Alisah by her side last night. The trio were pictured together exiting a pandal. Sushmita wore a green ensemble while Alisah wore a yellow salwar suit. Rohman Shawl was dressed in his casual best. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sushmita can be seen offering prayers with folded hands. She also touched the ground bowing her head in front of the idol. Sushmita posed her brightest smile for the cameras. Take a look:

A couple of months ago, Sushmita Sen appeared on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast show and she claimed she has been single for the last two years. "I have no man in my life. I've been single for a while. It has been almost two years since I have been single, to be precise since 2021... I am not in a relationship. I have some incredibly wonderful people in my life who are my friends and they are all just waiting for a moment for me to call them and say, 'Look, I'm pulling the car out, get in the backseat. We're driving to Goa," said the former Miss Universe.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. However, they are often spotted at parties, events together. The actress wrote in the caption: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys." Take a look:

Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010. Sushmita Sen was last seen in Taali, in which she played the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. She also reprised her role of Aarya in the third installment of the series Aarya.