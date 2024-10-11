Durga Puja 2024: On <i>Jigra</i> Release Day, Alia Bhatt Seeks Blessings With Sister Shaheen By Her Side. See Pics

Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at the pandal of North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti, hosted by Kajol and Rani Mukerji on Friday. She was accompanied by sister Shaheen at the pandal. Alia wore a gorgeous red saree and kept her accessories minimal. Shaheen wore a gorgeous anarkali suit. The sisters posed together for the paparazzi. In one video, Alia Bhatt can be seen touching the ground with her head and seeking blessings. Alia was also pictured with Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. Alia Bhatt's Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, released in theatres today. See pics here:

Ahead of the release, the makers of Jigra hosted a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Alia Bhatt showed up to the screening wit sister Shaheen by her side. Alia Bhatt wore a black top and paired it with denims. She tied her hair neatly in a bun. Alia Bhatt's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor also turned up to cheer for her. Vedang Raina, who plays Alia's sibling in the film, also attended the screening. Khushi Kapoor, who is rumoured to be dating Vedang, twinned in black. The other stars, who attended the screening were, Rashmika Mandanna, Radhika Madan, Abhimanyu Dasani. Karan Johar, who co-produced the film with Alia Bhatt, also arrived at the venue in style.

Sharing the teaser-trailer of Jigra, Alia Bhatt wrote on her Instagram, "Ulti ginti shuru! (The reverse countdown begins).#JIGRA TEASER TRAILER OUT NOW!In cinemas 11th October..." Take a look:

Jigra marks Alia Bhatt's second production venture after the 2022 Netflix thriller-comedy Darlings. She is co-producing this project with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala.