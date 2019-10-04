Durga Puja 2019: Inside Kajol, Tanuja And Tanishaa's Festivities. See Pics

Kajol photographed with Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji.

Durga Puja celebrations have begun and Kajol too got into a festive mood. The 45-year-old actress kick-started the festivities by visiting a pandal in Mumbai along with her mother Tanuja and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji. For the special day, Kajol picked a traditional red suit and she accessorised it with a pair of drop earrings and she looked absolutely stunning. Meanwhile, legendary actress and Kajol's mother Tanuja was grace personified in a printed saree. Just like her mother, Tanishaa Mukerji also decided to wear a saree for the special occasion - a soft pink one. The family of three happily posed for the shutterbugs together.

Meanwhile, Kajol gave her Instafam a closer look of the celebrations with her family. She shared a series of lovely pictures with Tanuja and Tanishaa. In one of the pictures, both Tanishaa and Kajol can be seen embracing their mother. The caption on Kajol's post read: "First day of the pujas ... Shoshti. Before we share it with everybody else."

It wasn't just Kajol who shared a glimpse of her look. Her actress sister Tanishaa posted a selfie of herself and she captioned it: "All ready for shashti puja." Check out her post here:

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the 2018 film Helicopter Eela, co-starring Riddhi Sen and Neha Dhupia. She hasn't announced any upcoming project as of now. However, she will reportedly be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which stars her husband Ajay Devgn.

