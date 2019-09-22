On Daughter's Day, Kajol Shares Adorable Post For Nysa: 'You Will Always Fit In My Arms'

Kajol shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Kajol)

If you are having a dull day, this post by actress Kajol for her daughter Nysa will surely bring a smile on your face. On Daughter's Day this year, the 45-year-old actress shared an adorable picture of herself with Nysa and wished her in the sweetest way possible. In the photo, Kajol and Nysa can be seen hugging each other and their million dollar smiles are making the picture more special. Instagramming the photo on Sunday, Kajol captioned it: "You will always fit in my arms, Nysa," and accompanied it with hashtag #HappyDaughtersDay. Not only Kajol, Ajay Devgn also shared a throwback picture of Nysa and wrote that "daughters should be celebrated every day."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who got married in 1999, welcomed Nysa in the year 2003. Check out their posts here:

Other than Kajol and Ajay, several other celebrities also wished their daughters on this special occasion. Among them is south star Mahesh Babu. The 44-year-old actor shared a video, which comprised some cutest pictures of the actor and his daughter Sitara. Mahesh Babu captioned it: "Happy Daughter's day my lil one... Sita Papa, you are my most adorable, lovely and naughty daughter ever! Love you forever! Shine bright always."

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared an adorable video for Sitara on her Instagram profile on Sunday and wrote: "You are the shining light of my life! You're my little star, which twinkles in my sky every second... You make my world happy. I love you like you could never imagine. Happy daughter's day, my beautiful."

After dating for four years, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodhkar got married in 2005. The couple welcomed their first child Gautam in the year 2006 and Sitara was born in 2012.

