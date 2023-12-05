Dunki Trailer: The Internet Is Obsessed By Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal And The Train

A still from Dunki trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki released on Tuesday and it is trending big time across all social media platforms. The trailer showcases the story of Hardy (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and his friends, who wish to go to London but circumstances are not in their favour. So Hardy decides to take charge of the situation for his friends. On X (earlier known as Twitter), fans shared their favourite moments from the trailer. Some of which include a train sequence with SRK of course. Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal also got a shout out from a section of the Internet. A quick look at what the Internet liked about the trailer.

"Only SRK can take you on a rollercoaster of emotions in a single trailer! Dunki trailer showcases the versatility we love," wrote a fan.

The opening scene in the trailer features Shah Rukh Khan standing in a train. Fans clearly loved it. DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Chennai Express are some of Shah Rukh Khan's films that feature iconic train sequences.

So from the glimpses of the flashback, it's Taapsee for me! She's nailing it!!

The latter half of the trailer, featuring an elderly version of SRK, has a separate fan base. "The trailer was fantastic, and SRK's vintage avatar added a layer of sophistication," wrote a user.

Popular opinion it seems - "SRK's old look in the trailer was a game-changer, leaving everyone in awe," added another X user.

A section of the Internet was also mighty impressed with Taapsee Pannu's performance in the trailer.

Like we said before, the train sequence is such a hit.

#DunkiDrop4 is a rollercoaster of emotions that will become a classic film in years to come.#SRK, #TaapseePannu, and #VickyKaushal are destined to secure a permanent place in your heart. Wow... #DunkiTrailer



Sharing the film's trailer on social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Instagram, "Yeh kahani maine shuru ki thi, Laltu se! Isey khatam bhi main hi karunga... apne Ullu de patthon ke saath. Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a nostalgia for home and family. Intezaar khatam hua, DunkiDrop4 - Out Now."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21 this year. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.