Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Is Still Meeting Prabhas' Salaar At Box Office But With Minor Date Change

Still from Dunki trailer. (courtesy: RedChilliesEntertainment)

Following the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is ready to wow us again with Dunki later this month. But, here's the twist – the release date of the Raj Kumar Hirani directorial has been moved up by a day. Instead of its initial date of December 22, Dunki will now hit the big screens on December 21. How do we know this, you ask? Well, Shah Rukh Khan himself shared the official trailer on Instagram, and right at the end of the video comes the text, “In cinemas 21st December.” Originally Dunki was set to clash with Prabhas' Salaar on December 22.

At the time of sharing the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Yeh kahani maine shuru ki thi, Laltu se! Isey khatam bhi main hi karunga... apne Ullu de patthon ke saath. [I had started this story at Laltu! I will finish it myself... with my friends]. Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a nostalgia for home & family. Intezaar khatam hua [Wait is over], #DunkiDrop4 - Out Now! #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023.”

The trailer of Dunki kicks off with a train scene, featuring SRK as Hardy. He takes us on a journey of friendship, laughter and dreams. In the trailer, Hardy introduces us to his four best friends, each holding a special place in his heart. The gang of friends including Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar dream of moving to London. Boman Irani plays the English teacher guiding them, but the journey turns out to be more challenging than expected. Overcoming language barriers, Hardy and his crew decide to reach London at any cost. But as they embark on this journey, there are obstacles galore waiting for Hardy and his friends.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Dunki marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with director Raj Kumar Hirani. The film has been produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.