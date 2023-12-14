Dunki New Poster Alert: An Invite To Shah Rukh Khan And Taapsee Pannu's World

Taapsee and SRK in Dunki. (courtesy: iamsrk)

These Dunki posters are making the wait for the film so hard. On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan shared a new poster featuring himself and co-star Taapsee standing hand-in-hand. Taapsee is dressed in a bridal ensemble and SRK in a tux - in between them - text that reads, "In just 7 days." Dunki is slated to hit the screen on December 21. SRK captioned the poster, "Suit-boot pehen kar ho jao taiyyaar...Humse milne ke liye" (suit up and get ready to meet us). "You won't have to go far. Leke aao biwi, girlfriend, ya jisse bhi karte ho pyaar, 7 din baad aayenge aapse milne, Hardy, Manu aur uske yaar (bring your wife, girlfriend or anyone who you love along). 7 Days to go for Dunki."

Shah Rukh Khan shared this image:

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan shared another still of himself with co-star Taapsee and he wrote, "Hardy hai ready. Uski girl-wali friend Manu ke saath...Apne dost, bhai, behen, family ko free rakho... Le kar aa jao sabka pakad ke haath, Bas din bache hai aath! 8 Days To Go For Dunki."

The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.

During a fan event in Mumbai on SRK's birthday, the actor opened up about the project and said, "Dunki is a film that speaks volumes. It is meant to be more entertaining than Pathaan and Jawan, with a simplicity that captures the heart." SRK added, "Of course, in Dunki I will bring dance, romance, and song to the screen. It's been years since I've had the opportunity to romance in a film, and the romance in Dunki is truly beautiful."