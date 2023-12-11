Dunki Drop 5 O Maahi: Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu In The Ultimate Romantic Song

Still from a video shared on YouTube. (courtesy: T-Series)

As promised, Shah Rukh Khan released Dunki Drop 5, a promotional song called O Maahi on Monday evening. In the promotional song, spanning a few minutes, we get glimpses of the lead pair Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu determined to brave whatever life throws at them as they travel through a desert. The song takes us through the couple's journey as they try to cross the border illegally. Amidst overcoming the difficulties, the couple can also be found romancing each other in one scene. The video ends with the two surviving multiple blasts in the desert.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Love, ishq, mohabbat, pyaar...yeh sabka izhaar karne mein hum waqt laga dete hain. (We sometimes take a while to express our feelings of love). Sometimes we don't get the chance. Sometimes we don't find the words. This song is dedicated to all the lovers who feel like this…So say it Now…Today…Tomorrow, and Everyday…” Mere Ishq pe Haq hua tera…Lo mein qayamat tak hua tera (You have a right over my love and till eternity I am yours)…” with this song. Make this your love song…my lover friends."

Take a look at the video below:

Dunki drop 4 came in the form of the film's trailer. The trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki released last Tuesday and it has trending big ever since then. The trailer showcases the story of Hardy (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and his friends, who wish to go to London against all odds. Sharing the film's trailer on social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Instagram, "Yeh kahani maine shuru ki thi, Laltu se! Isey khatam bhi main hi karunga... apne Ullu de patthon ke saath. Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a nostalgia for home and family. Intezaar khatam hua, DunkiDrop4 - Out Now."

Watch the trailer below:

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21 this year.