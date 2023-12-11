Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan Explains Meaning Of His Film's Name In New Promo

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Our Monday just got a whole lot better after superstar Shah Rukh Khan teased fans with a new Dunki promo on his Instagram feed. Early morning on Monday, the Pathaan star treated his fans and followers to a promo version of the new song from the film Dunki, O Maahi O Maahi. What caught our attention was however the caption where Shah Rukh Khan explained the meaning of the word Dunki, a question that has often been asked by fans in several AskSRK sessions conducted by the 58-year-old. Explaining the meaning of his upcoming film's title, SRK wrote, "Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi….feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today."

Take a look at the video below:

In an AskSRK session last month, Shah Rukh Khan was asked by a fan to describe the following films in one word. Shah Rukh Khan was given Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki to describe in one word. The actor used Hindi words to answer the question. For Pathaan, he wrote, "Dhuandhaar (Smashing)." For Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's word was, "Khabardaar (Beware)". For Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, " Pyaar sirf Pyaar (Love, only love)."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's X exchange here:

Pathaan: Dhuandhaar

Jawan : Khabardaar

Dunki : Pyaar sirf Pyaar https://t.co/HpD3mD6kiB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

The trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki released last Tuesday and it has trending big ever since then. The trailer showcases the story of Hardy (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and his friends, who wish to go to London against all odds. Sharing the film's trailer on social media, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Instagram, "Yeh kahani maine shuru ki thi, Laltu se! Isey khatam bhi main hi karunga... apne Ullu de patthon ke saath. Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a nostalgia for home and family. Intezaar khatam hua, DunkiDrop4 - Out Now."

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21 this year.