<i>Dunki</i> Actor Varun Kulkarni Hospitalised Due To Severe Kidney Issues

Actor Varun Kulkarni has been hospitalised in Mumbai, due to a severe kidney ailment.

Varun is known for sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal in Dunki.

On Tuesday, Varun Kulkarni's friend Roshan Shetty shared the actor's health update, on Instagram.

Roshan revealed that the actor is struggling to pay hospital bills.

Sharing multiple pictures of Varun Kulkarni resting on a hospital bed, Roshan Shetty wrote, "My dear friend and theatre co-artist, Varun Kulkarni, is currently battling severe kidney issues. Despite our previous efforts to raise funds, the expenses for his treatment continue to mount. He requires dialysis 2–3 times a week, along with regular medical care and emergency hospital visits. Just two days ago, Varun was rushed to the hospital for an emergency dialysis session."

He added, "Varun Kulkarni is not only a brilliant artist but also a kind and selfless human being. He lost both his parents at a very young age and has been a self-made individual ever since, pursuing his passion for theatre against all odds. However, the life of an artist often comes with financial challenges, and at this difficult moment, he needs our support more than ever."

Roshan Shetty shared that a lot of their friends and well-wishers are coming together to support Varun Kulkarni during this difficult time.

"Your support—no matter the amount—can make a huge difference. Even sharing this message can help reach more people who might lend a hand. Let's come together to help Varun get back on stage, where he belongs," he concluded.

In addition to Dunki, Varun Kulkarni also featured in the OTT series Scam 1992 and The Family Man.