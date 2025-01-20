Shah Rukh Khan Gives Shoutout To "Brother" Chris Martin; Here's What Made Him "Feel Special"

Chris Martin is currently in India with his band, Coldplay. Sunday was the second day of their concert in Mumbai, where the lead singer gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan, making it even more memorable for those who attended.

As the videos from the concert are going viral with Chris saying "Shah Rukh Khan forever," before singing a song, the actor himself has now acknowledged this gesture.

On Monday afternoon, Shah Rukh shared a video of Coldplay's performance, with the text "Chris Martin forever and ever." Along with the video, Shah Rukh also added an adorable caption, giving a shoutout to Coldplay's frontman, addressing him as "my brother."

"Look at the stars...look how they shine for you....and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special....like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u, Coldplay !!!" Shah Rukh wrote.

Check out Shah Rukh's post here:

Chris Martin's shoutout to SRK is also being widely circulated by fans who were present at the stadium, and even others who couldn't attend the concert.

Check out the video here:

The band had earlier also greeted the concert-goers in Hindi. Chris said, "Good evening everybody. Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot khushi ho rahi hai (Welcome everyone. We are very happy to be in Mumbai)."

Colplay's next performance in Mumbai is on January 21, at the DY Patil Sports Stadium. The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

