Taapsee Pannu On Doing Big-Ticket Films <i>Dunki</i>, <i>Judwaa 2</i>: "They Feel They Are Doing A Favour By Taking Me Up"

Taapsee Pannu is always known for her unique film choices. In a recent interview with SCREEN, Taapsee Pannu busted the myth that she was paid a hefty amount of money in big-hero films. Addressing the speculation, Taapsee said, "Funnily, people think I do films like Judwaa or Dunki for money, that I get paid a lot. But no, it is the opposite- I get paid to do more for films that are headlined by me, like a Haseen Dilruba, and other films don't really pay me much because they feel they are doing a favour by taking me up in that kind of a film. They feel, 'There is already a big hero, why do we need anybody else for that?' I fight these notions on a daily basis."

Taapsee, who has become a producer to promote films with strong messages, shared she always finds it difficult to get cast in big films. She said, "Now even the audience knows that heroes decide who the heroine is going to be in most of their films, until you have a very big, super successful director, who has his or her own audience. Then the director will take a call no matter what."

Taapsee added, "But 75 percent of the times, it is the hero who has a big say on who the heroine is going to be. Now, obviously the hero would want someone who is more in trend, someone who is getting more audience attention right now. Some are secure, others think, 'Let me cast someone who will not overshadow me.'" Taapsee's big-ticket films include Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki, Mission Mangal and Judwaa 2.

The lead actress of Haseen Dillruba series, Taapsee Pannu and its writer Kanika Dhillon are teaming up for a new project. Like Haseen Dillruba instalments, Gandhari will also be released on Netflix. Recently, the OTT giant shared a motion poster of the film on Instagram. The background audio features Taapsee saying, "Kehte hain maa ki dua hamesha saath chalti hai. Lekin jab uski bachi par aati hai, to kaali bhi vo hi banti hai." Kanika Dhillon will also be producing this action thriller.