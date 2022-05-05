Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday Wish For Daughter Maryam Will Melt Your Heart

Dulquer Salmaan with his daughter and wife. (courtesy: dqsalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan has shared an adorable post wishing his daughter Maryam on her fifth birthday. The actor shared a set of cute family pictures with Maryam and wife Amal Sufiya on his Instagram. Along with the post, he wrote a long note, "5/5/5 birthday for my baby doll !The one day you wait for all year long is here and may it be the happiest birthday, our princess. Made of generous servings of stardust, moonlight and rainbows, the glow of fireflies, pixie mischief and fairy wings, you turn our home into neverland."

He added, "We are all pirates, lost boys & wendy darlings to your tinkerbell. We all wanna build snowmen with you and no we strictly don't talk about bruno no no no ! Every day is supercalifragelisticexpialidocious and you have us living by hakuna matata ! With you babygirl it's a whole new world and you are truly our wish upon a star. We know you Marie we walked with you once upon a dream." Soon after Dulquer Salmaan shared the post, his industry friends and fans flooded the comment section. Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote, "Adorable Happy Birthday baby M," while others dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

On Wednesday, Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his mother's birthday and shared an adorable post wishing her on Instagram. Sharing two cute photos with his mother, he wrote, "Happiest birthday my darling Ummichi !! Today was the most special day and we loved seeing your reaction to every little thing. Your birthday is the one day you most reluctantly allow us a chance to do things for you. And today you looked the happiest birthday girl. Love you to bits Ma !! Muah muah Umma !!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has several films in his kitty- Chup: Revenge Of The Artist and Raj & DK's web series Guns & Gulaabs, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.