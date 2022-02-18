Different Shades Of Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan's different looks (courtesy: dqsalmaan)

Highlights Dulquer Salmaan has shared several photos online

The photos are from his look test for Hey Sinamika

"Finding Yaazhan," wrote Dulquer

Dulquer Salmaan has surprised fans by sharing photos from his look test for Hey Sinamika. In all the photos, Dulquer is seen sporting dapper looks. From denim to trousers, Dulquer Salmaan looks dashing in all the looks. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Finding Yaazhan!" He also shared several hashtags including, "#HeySinamika #HeySinamikafromMarch3 #clothestrials #looktest #precoviddays #slickerthanyouraverage." Dulquer's Hey Sinamika co-star Aditi Rao Hydari commented, "Whatte homie," followed by lit and clap emojis. Dulquer look test photos have close to seven lakh likes and fans can't keep calm. The film will release on March 3 and will see Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead.

Check out various looks of Dulquer Salmaan:

Hey Sinamika has been jointly backed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios and has songs composed by Govind Vasantha. The film is about a married couple, going through a rough patch. Shyam Prasad, Nakshathra Nagesh, Mirchi Vijay, and Yogi Babu play key roles in the film. Hey Sinamika has been directed by Brinda Gopal.

Dulquer Salmaan had shared his first look from Hey Sinamika in December last year. Sharing the poster, he had written, "The wait is over, Presenting the super colourful FIRST LOOK????. Yours truly as Yaazhan in #HeySinamika." The film was earlier slated to release on February 25, but now, it will release on March 3.

Apart from Hey Sinamika,Dulquer Salmaan has Rosshan Andrrews' Salute, co-starring Diana Penty. He also has Lieutenant Ram opposite Mrunal Thakur. The film will release in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It is a trilingual period love story and Dulquer and Mrunal have started shooting for the project.