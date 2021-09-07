On 'OG' Mammootty's 70th Birthday, Son Dulquer Salmaan Writes: 'May You Always Age In Reverse'

Dulquer Salmaan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dqsalmaan )

Happy birthday, Mammootty. On the superstar's 70th birthday, his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a heartwarming post for him on Instagram. Dulquer Salmaan shared a few photos of himself and Mammootty and wrote: "I give up! How does one even appear in the same frame and try to justify being there when you look like that! Mashallah!" He added: "Ever so grateful and ever so blessed. I love you infinity Pa! We are the luckiest and most fortunate to be your family. We are constantly reminded of that when the world celebrates you on a constant basis. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays and may you always age in reverse."

Mammootty and his wife Sulfath welcomed Dulquer Salmaan in 1986 and daughter Surumi in 1982.

Mammootty made his debut as an actor with the 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichakal. He has worked in over 400 films. The Malayalam actor has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films.

The 70-year-old actor is best-known for his performances in films like Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Adiyozhukkukal, Aavanazhi, Mahayanam, Dhruvam, Vatsalyam, The King, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Kerala Varma Pazzahi Raja, to name a few.

His filmography also includes Mathilukal, Ponthan Mada, Vidheyan, Mayavi, Madhura Raja, Bhoothakannadi and Puthan Panam. Mammootty's last films were The Priest and One.

Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Kurup, in which he will co-star with Manoj Bajpayee and Sobhita Dhulipala. He also has Salute, Hey Sinamika and Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha lined up.