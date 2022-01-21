After Mammootty, Son Dulquer Salmaan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Highlights Mammootty tested COVID-19 positive on January 16

It has been more than two years that India is fighting the deadly coronavirus. This year, the third wave of the virus has infected many, including celebrities. On January 16, Mammootty confirmed that despite taking all the precautions, he has contracted the virus, and now, his son Dulquer Salmaan has also tested COVID-19 positive. The Kurup actor shared the news with his fans and revealed that he has mild symptoms. Dulquer Salmaan also urged his team who came in contact with him to get themselves tested. Dulquer has mild flu and has isolated himself at home. He shared the news on social media.

Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "I have just tested positive for Covid19. I'm isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but (I) am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms."

Confirming his test reports, Mammootty had tweeted, "Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care."

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in the Malayalam thriller Kurup. The film was based on the real-life story of Kerala's most wanted fugitive, Sukumara Kurup. It was directed by Srinath Rajendran and also featured Sobhita Dhulipala and Indrajith Sukumaran in key roles. Kurup was released theatrically on November 12, 2021.

Dulquer Salmaan recently completed a 9-day shoot schedule of his upcoming movie in Himachal.