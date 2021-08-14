Mammootty, Described By Son Dulquer Salmaan In A Word: 'Sovereign'

Dulqer Salmaan shared this pic of Mammootty (courtesy dqsalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan often posts about his dad, the South star Mammootty. While Dulquer never misses a chance to wish his father on special occasions, his latest post comes as quite a surprise. Mammootty, on Saturday, set the Internet on fire by sharing a black and white photo of himself. We were yet to recover from the stunning picture when Dulquer, too, dropped the same snap on his Instagram account. Mammootty, who is 69-year-old, looks at the peak of fitness and gives a stellar pose in a T-shirt and trousers. Dulquer couldn't keep himself from spilling his excitement over Mammotty's pic and wrote in the caption, "Sovereign." He also added a crown emoji.

Several artists from the Malayalam film industry commented on the post. Actor-Director Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, "How in the world does he do this?" Several actors left fire emojis. Mammooty fans were unstoppable in the comments. Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor also commented on the photo, "Wow" with a raised hands emoji.

Here's Mammootty's original post on Instagram. The picture received much love from friends and fans alike. Here it is:

Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan marked Mammootty's 50 years in the film industry with a long note of appreciation. Dulquer shared photos of his dad and an old photo of the father-son duo. Dulquer wrote, "50 years of the most illustrious and glorious of careers is no small accomplishment." Dulquer finished his warm note by saying, "Those who know him, know he is still climbing and will never stop. That mountain of being the best actor he can possibly be."

On Mammootty's birthday this year, Dulquer Salmaan brought to us a vintage photo of the actor. Dulquer wished his "dearest Lalettan" a hearty birthday and went on to say, "May you continue to entertain, amaze and win our hearts through countless films and unforgettable characters."

Here's another photo that Dulquer Salmaan shared on Mammootty's marriage anniversary. There the actor and his wife are seen embracing each other and posing for a selfie. "You both are what we all strive to be," Dulquer's caption read.

Dulquer Salmaan is busy on his current project, which has been tentatively named Production No. 7. This will be Dulquer's second Telegu film. It features actress Mrunal Thakur and will also release in Malayalam and Tamil