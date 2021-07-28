First Look: Dulquer Salmaan As Lieutenant Ram Will Steal Your Heart. Best 'Birthday Gift' Ever

Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram from new film

First, happy birthday, Dulquer Salmaan! The Malayalam star celebrates his 35th birthday on Wednesday and he came up with a unique plan to virtually rope in his fans for the celebrations. On the morning of his birthday, Dulquer Salmaan shared the first glimpse of his new Telugu project - a yet untitled film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Dulquer Salmaan introduced his character as Lieutenant Ram with not only a first look poster but also a behind-the-scenes video. Tentatively titled Production No 7, the film stars Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram and the BTS video is a montage of snippets of his onscreen character. In the first look poster, Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram can be seen riding pillion on a cycle with a letter in his hand - presumably from a loved one, as suggested by the smile on his face.

Sharing the poster of his new film, Dulquer Salmaan said it's the birthday gift he received from the makers of his new film: "Thank you thank you thank you to everyone for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes! Here's a little birthday gift from my producers and the captain of our ship. This was such a pleasant surprise! The making video is in my stories! Gives you a glimpse of how special this film is going to be. So happy to share this with all of you."

Watch the behind-the-scenes video here, in which Dulquer Salmaan can be seen filming in extreme weather conditions:

Production No 7 will be backed by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema and will mark Dulquer Salmaan's second Telugu project after the success of 2018 movie Mahanati. Dulquer Salmaan's yet untitled film will also release in Malayalam and Tamil.