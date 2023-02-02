Dubai Bling: Suhana Khan And Disha Patani In A Party Throwback

Disha Patani with Suhana Khan at the event. (courtesy: suhanakhan__fc)

We chanced upon a picture-perfect click of Suhana Khan and Disha Patani and it has been trending quite a bit. The aforementioned picture, curated by multiple fan pages, happens to be from Dubai. Disha Patani and Suhana Khan were in Dubai for the grand launch of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal in Palm Jumeirah last month. In the picture, Disha Patani looks stunning as ever in a Yousef Al Jasmi outfit with a dash of bling. Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in a Nikita Karizma-Antonia Bronze outfit.

Check out the post here:

A few weeks go, Suhana Khan shared a couple of pictures from the Dubai event. The album also features her mom Gauri Khan and friend BFF Shanaya Kapoor. She captioned the post: "Thank you Atlantis The Royal."

During her time in Dubai, Suhana Khan also attended Kendall Jenner's tequila brand launch, where she was accompanied by Shanaya Kapoor. The picture was shared by a couple of Bollywood fan pages.

ICYMI, take a look at the picture here:

Disha too shared back-to-back posts of her OOTD at the grand Dubai party. Take a look at some of the posts here:

ICYDK, Beyonce also performed at the event. Disha shared glimpses from the star's performance. "What a magical experience #atlantistheroyal," the actress wrote.

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in the thriller Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Disha Patani, who began her career as a model, is best-known for starring in films such as Baaghi 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff, and Kung Fu Yoga, among others. Disha Patani made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Suhana Khan, daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and film producer Gauri Khan, completed her higher studies from New York. She will make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies. The film will also star late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film is slated to release on Netflix this year.