Dubai-Based Woman Trespasses Into Actor Aditya Roy Kapur's Mumbai House

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman from Dubai has been detained for entering Aditya Roy Kapoor's house She claimed to deliver gifts to actor at his Bandra home She was detained when Mr Kapoor denied knowing her

A Dubai-based woman has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly entering the house of actor Aditya Roy Kapur on the pretext of meeting him.

The woman arrived at Mr Kapur's Bandra home on Monday evening, claiming to deliver clothes and gifts. The house help allowed her entry after she mentioned a scheduled meeting with the 39-year-old actor.

However, when Mr Kapur returned, he said he did not know the woman, following which she tried to approach the actor, but was stopped by his staff.

The staff then called the police, and she was detained.

The incident comes days after a man and a woman were arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly attempting to enter actor Salman Khan's residence.

The accused, the police said, made separate attempts to enter Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (West) on May 20 and May 21. The man was identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh (23) and the woman, Isha Chhabra (32).

According to the police, Singh, a resident of Chhattisgarh, was initially spotted roaming around Mr Khan's house at around 9:45 am on Tuesday. When a policeman deployed for the actor's security asked him to leave, the accused smashed his mobile phone on the ground in a fit of rage.

That evening, at around 7:15 pm, Singh entered Galaxy Apartments by following a car belonging to a person living in the same building.

"He managed to enter the premises but was caught by the police again. This time, they handed him over to the Bandra police," an officer said.

During interrogation, Singh told the police that he wanted to meet the actor. He claimed that he tried to sneak in as the police were not allowing him to enter the building, the officer said.