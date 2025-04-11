Dua Lipa's "Home Sweet Home" Photo Dump Features Boyfriend Callum Turner. Talk About Couple Goals

Dua Lipa is on a break following the Australian leg of her Radical Optimism Tour. Currently, she is spending her days in bliss with her loved ones. Special mention: Her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner.

On Thursday (April 10), Dua Lipa dropped a carousel of pictures on Instagram, highlighting what she has been up to. The opening frame is our favourite. It shows Dua sipping on a drink at a pub. Her beau, Callum Turner, wraps his arm around her and kisses her forehead lovingly. Did you notice Dua blushing?

Up next, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were seen enjoying the Champions League quarter-final match between Arsenal and Real Madrid. A shadowy silhouette of the couple appears in the next slide.

The rest of the photos showcase Dua Lipa relishing lip-smacking food and being goofy with her friends. Her pet dogs feature in a couple of frames as well.

Dua Lipa captioned the post, “home home home sweet home home home home.”

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner sparked dating rumours in January last year. The couple attended the afterparty of Callum's drama series, Masters Of The Air, in London. They confirmed their relationship in July, the same year.

Back in December, speculations were rife that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were engaged. It all started when the pop icon uploaded a bunch of photos on Instagram. In one of the clicks, she was seen wearing a shiny diamond ring.

The side note read, “Home for the holidays. Sending you all so much love”.

A report by The Sun confirmed the engagement rumours. The outlet revealed, “Dua and Callum are so in love and know this is forever. They are engaged and couldn't be happier. Dua has had one of the best years of her career professionally and this is the cherry on the cake.”

Neither Dua Lipa nor Callum Turner, however, has confirmed their engagement.

Workwise, Dua Lipa will resume her concert tour on May 11 in Madrid, Spain. Her final performance will take place in Mexico on December 5.