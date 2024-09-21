No, Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey Will Not Make A Cameo In Ajay Devgn's <i>Singham Again</i>

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is set to release on Diwali 2024. Ahead of its release, rumours regarding Salman Khan's cameo in the film began circulating online. Media reports claimed that Salman would be reprising his Dabangg character, Chulbul Pandey, in Rohit Shetty's cop universe film. Bollywood trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh has refuted these speculations, labelling the rumours as “false news.” Sharing an elaborate note on Instagram, he wrote, “CHULBUL PANDEY IN ‘SINGHAM AGAIN'? FALSE NEWS... It seems the rumour mills are working overtime... Speculation is rife that Salman Khan's iconic character, ChulbulPandey, will be making an appearance in Singham Again. Let's stick to the facts: Singham Again will not feature Salman Khan/Chulbul Pandey.”

Taran Adarsh also mentioned that Salman Khan will have a cameo in Varun Dhawan's Baby John. He added, “Dear Bhai fans, Salman will light up the screen with a special cameo in Baby John [Christmas 2024], starring Varun Dhawan, followed by the larger-than-life avatar in Sikandar [Eid 2025].”

Singham Again will see Ajay Devgn reprising his role as the fearless cop, DCP Bajirao Singham. Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff will also feature in the movie.

Singham Again is the third instalment in the Singham franchise and the fifth in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The franchise launched with Singham in 2011, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Sidharth Malhotra's web series Indian Police Force fall under the same universe.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Sikandar. The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is slated to release on Eid, next year.