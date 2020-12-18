'Do Not Disturb' Krishna Shroff, She Is Chilling In Dubai

Krishna Shroff shared this photo. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoo)

Krishna Shroff, who has been trending since Thursday morning for her picture with "Bae," sent the Internet into a meltdown on Friday by sharing a set of stunning photos of herself from Dubai. Krishna has been in Dubai for almost a week now. In her latest Instagram entry, Krishna can be seen posing in the middle of a pool in the first photo while the second one features her basking in the sun on a poolside bed. She looks a stunner in a pink and white bikini. Sharing the pictures, Krishna Shroff just captioned them: "DND." Check out the photos here:

Krishna Shroff featured in headlines on Friday after her ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams left a comment on her picture with chef Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae. Krishna Instagrammed a photo of herself giving Salt Bae a peck on the cheek and a video of him from his restaurant and wrote: "Bae time." In the comments section of her post, Eban Hyams commented: "Dank you move quick." Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams dated for over a year before breaking up last month.

See the aforementioned post and Eban's comment here:

Krishna Shroff is the daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and sister of Heropanti star Tiger Shroff. Her bikini pictures always take the Internet by storm. Earlier this month, Krishna treated her fans to a boomerang of herself having a pool time in a pink bikini and wrote: "You're welcome."

Before that, she gave glimpses of herself sunbathing on a terrace. "Feeling blessed, never stressed," she captioned the post.

Krishna is a fitness enthusiast, who has launched her MMA training centres named MMA Matrix in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.