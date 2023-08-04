DND, Sara Ali Khan Is 'Chilling In The Woods' With Friends

Sara Ali Khan with friends. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan took some time out of her busy life and she spent it with her friends. The actress documented moments from her holiday with her friends on her Instagram stories on Friday. In one of the pictures, Sara Ali Khan can be seen smiling with all her heart as she poses with friends. "#Childhood....Chilling in the woods," she captioned the post. In the second shot, the actress can be dinning with her friends. "We're mentally waving," she wrote in her caption.

See the pictures shared by Sara Ali Khan here:

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Sara Ali Khan's Instagram story.

Sara frequently shares pictures from her holidays on Instagram. "When the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore, Bakri se phir bacchon se ki dosti and then we had the chai I adore," she captioned this travel postcard last month.

Sara Ali Khan has a super busy schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan. Her line-up of films also includes Metro... In Dino and Murder Mubarak. Her last project was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Sara Ali Khan also had a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Heart Throb.

Sara, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, made her Bollywood debut in 2018. She has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She also featured in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Sara was also seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.